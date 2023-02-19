On Feb. 6, the Iowa House Government Oversight committee asked five members of the right-wing group “Moms for Liberty” to give testimony on their efforts to ban books from Iowa schools. They read brief excerpts from books they deemed offensive. Four days before that, at a Moms for Liberty forum attended by Gov. Reynolds, she suggested that books removed from one school should be removed from all schools in the state. (Her staff quickly walked back that idea, but I’m taking her at her word.)

Herewith is an excerpt that could be seen as inappropriate for school-age children: “How beautiful are thy feet with shoes, O prince’s daughter! The joints of thy thighs are like jewels, the work of the hands of a cunning workman. Thy navel is like a round goblet, which wanteth not liquor: thy belly is like a heap of wheat, set about with lilies. Thy two breasts are like two young roes that are twins …. This thy stature is like to a palm tree, and thy breasts to clusters of grapes. I will go up to the palm tree, I will take hold of the boughs thereof: now also thy breasts shall be as the clusters of the vine.”