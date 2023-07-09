It would be enjoyable to write something positive about our country right now, but that's hard to do. We may be more divided now than any time since the Civil War.

The alleged White House corruption is starting to come out. President Biden is always preaching "everyone should pay their fair share of taxes." Now his son Hunter is guilty of tax evasion.

In third world countries, the president or dictator has their political opponents either killed or arrested and put in jail. Sound familiar?

It has finally come out that the Trump-Russian collusion was a hoax led by Democrats.

How many people in our country no longer trust our government, the FBI, the Justice Department or the I.R.S.? Many people no longer watch the nightly news or read the newspapers because they don't believe what is being said or printed. These things are not good for our country.

Babies are born with XY or XX chromosomes. Male or female, that does not change. End of discussion.

The climate change lunatics are trying to destroy our economy. They are trying to eliminate gas stoves, dish washers, gas furnaces, any power source that uses fossil fuel. Radical California now wants to stop all sales of combustible and diesel engines within 10 years; don't millions of tons in containers come into California? These containers are loaded onto flatbed trailers which are pulled by "diesel" trucks.

Where has our common sense gone to?

Ron Kopko

Cordova