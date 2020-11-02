 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden and the stock market
Letter: Biden and the stock market

I've been thinking about why I shouldn't vote for President Trump and there are some reasons. The problem is Joe Biden is making it very difficult. Without going into great length the thing that scares me the most about Biden (not counting his age and not liking his very, very liberal vice president pick) is his dislike for the stock market.

Biden said he's never owned a stock or bond in his life. He always had a good paying job with great government health care and retirement programs. Well that's great for Biden but how about some of the rest of us peasants! He also said Trump only cares about Park Avenue and Wall Street and the blue collar workers in his hometown of Scranton, Pa., aren't into that. Well that may have been true 47 years ago when he took office, but not today.

With IRA's, 401Ks, 403(b), 529s, over 100 million Americans are invested in stocks and bonds for their retirement. Biden wants to raise taxes on corporations from 20% to 29% and raise taxes on capital gains from 15% to 20% or higher. What do you think that will do to the stock market and your retirement plan? I'm going to take a wild guess it will tank!

Tom Wilcox

Moline

Letters to the Editor

Editor's note

To be considered for publication, election-related letters to the editor must be received by the end of the business day on Thursday, Oct. 29.

