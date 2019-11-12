My name is Highland Nichols, and I have been active in Clinton County and Iowa Democratic politics for many years. I served as Clinton County Democratic Party chairman for more than three years, and I decided to become a Joe Biden supporter at the beginning of his campaign. My name was released as a Biden supporter by his campaign since I am an Iowa Democrat fighting to make him our next president.
Why am I fighting for Biden you ask? He has spent his entire life preparing himself for this moment. Serving in the Senate for more than 40 years, he was chair of the Foreign Relation Committee and then vice president for eight years. He has traveled the world and met all the world leaders. He knows Washington and all the people that it would take to clean up the mess that Donald Trump has made of our government. His solid reputation as a leader makes it necessary that Joe Biden becomes our next president.
Biden is the only one who is prepared to take over on day one without needing on-the-job training. I am pleading to my follow Democrats of Iowa to caucus for Joe Biden in February. He is truly our only hope and the force that can save our county.
Highland Nichols
Clinton