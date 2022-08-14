Letter: Biden has us on right path

Joe Biden will be rated among the top Presidents ever.

Our relationships with European countries and our existing treaties have never been stronger due to Joe’s leadership.

Russian war aggression is being opposed without directly involving our troops. NATO has gained two new members in northern Europe and follow Joe’s leadership in assisting Ukraine.

Due to Joe, Islamic nations in the Mideast have agreed to work with Israel for peace.

Renewed stronger commitments with allies in the Pacific area will offset China’s aggression.

Our military capabilities have never been stronger.

The supply chain problem is addressed by funding the manufacturing of computer chips in the USA.

The world’s number one problem, the earth’s very existence threatened by climate change, is addressed in a significant way. The legislation should help turn the tide while providing millions of new good paying jobs.

White Supremacy is being rooted out as the evil it is.

The USA infrastructure has billions from legislation passed as Joe’s first priority. Many Iowa roads and bridges now will be rebuilt.

Gun safety legislation long overdue has been passed in Congress.

Financial help for all in the form of lower drug prices and expanded access to medical services is being legislated under Joe’s leadership.

Inflation is exaggerated by the Russian war and the greed of oil companies. But lower gas prices show it is reversing.

Massive deficit reduction in new legislation is the source of the needed funding.

Joe said he serves all Americans of all parties or none.

In November elect Democrats, especially Michael Franken, to the Senate and Christina Bohannnan to the House.

Don Moeller

Davenport