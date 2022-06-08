Letter: Biden has us on wrong track

President Joe Biden can barely read a teleprompter and can’t put two coherent sentences together off script. Numerous times he has uttered pure nonsense and his administration scrambles to walk back his ridiculous comments. This country is in a very dangerous situation with enemy countries around the world. Biden ignored his military leadership and the Afghanistan withdrawal was a disaster. Putin and Jinping were watching with great interest and Putin pounced on Ukraine. Is Taiwan next?

Biden’s boastful remarks pertaining to the World Economic Forum was that America was on its way to the "incredible transition" of the progressives dream to force Americans to use less gas and move toward green energy, while technology is nowhere near where it needs to be. High energy costs are by design with this administration and the Democrat Party. I know of no tractor, combine, semi, ship, airplane or train that runs on green energy. So when fuel becomes too expensive for farmers, truck drivers, ship, airline and railroad owners to afford, be prepared for empty grocery and retail shelves …and much higher prices.

Joe Biden is 10 steps behind every crisis. Soaring food, gas, and rent prices, supply-chain blockages, summer power blackouts, and inflation is increasing. Crime in our blue-state run cities is at a high not seen for decades. The number of illegals crossing the border is staggering. They have no plans to fix anything; they have no clue. The Democrats’ response? Elect more progressive Democrats just like Joe Biden.

Linda Dudgeon

Bettendorf

