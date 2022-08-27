Letter: Biden is a weak president

I got a big kick out of Don Moeller's Aug. 14 letter to the editor. Mr. Moeller wrote "Joe Biden will be rated among the top presidents ever." Wow — one of the best ever? That would put old Joe right up there with Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, F.D.R. I wondered if Mr. Moeller thinks Biden is on the same level as Lincoln or maybe better than old Abe.
I'm sorry to say that there is a very high percentage of both Republicans and Democrats that do not agree with this thought. In fact, there are a large amount of Americans who think Joe belongs in the camp with James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Warren G. Harding and Jimmy Carter as one of the weakest presidents our country has ever had.
Tom Wilcox
Moline