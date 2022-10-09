Letter: Biden is doing a poor job

Only the most radical left-wing Democrat would say that President Biden is doing a good job. Average Americans think just the opposite is true. Ever since Biden took office and started signing executive orders eliminating President Trump's policies. The economy and country have gone downhill.

The price of gas has doubled. We are draining our oil reserve, and begging other countries to sell us oil. Two years ago, we were energy-independent and selling oil to other countries.

Inflation has gone from 2% to over 8%. This affects everyone.

Your retirement accounts have dropped over 20%.

We left over $80 billion of military equipment in Afghanistan. Now the Taliban are carrying U.S.-made M-16 rifles.

The U.S. southern border is wide open. So far this year, over 2 million illegals have crossed over, plus the drugs they bring with them.

President Biden boasted that he created millions of new jobs. Not true. As of June 2022, there were 524,000 fewer people working now than in February 2020 pre pandemic.

The people counted now are those that lost their jobs when the country shut down in 2020. They are now coming back to work. Not new jobs.

We are now in a recession and under Biden's policies will get worse.

President Harry Truman said, "The buck stops here." President Biden says, "Don't blame me."

Ron Kopko

Cordova