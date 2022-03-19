 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden is responsible

Nice spin, Mr. Tibbetts.

Ed Tibbetts, editorial page editor of the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus wrote a defense of President Biden, with the latest attempts to deflect and deny that inflation has been caused by this president.

With midterm elections coming up, the liberal press has been in overdrive with propaganda.

Tibbetts claims that Biden is not responsible for rising gas prices. Gas was $2.11 a gallon when he was elected and within months, because of shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline and other executive orders, such as banning exploration and leases, gas hit $3.12 a gallon.

This was long before Vladimir Putin's actions, which now is the liberal scapegoat for all of Biden's incompetence.

They then passed the totally unnecessary $1.9 trillion rescue plan, which is largely payola to groups that elected him. Money for the New York Transit system that pays its retired employees $200,000 a year pensions. They were warned that this was inflationary, but proceeded.

They wanted to do even more, but luckily these wasteful plans were defeated. Paying people more money to stay home for a prolonged period led to labor shortages and further inflation.

Supply chain shortages have been ignored both by a Department of Transportation secretary who took two months off right after taking office and a pro-union administration that limits how many boats can be unloaded and trucks can be used to transfer.

Yes, Mr. Tibbetts, Biden is responsible for this inflation either as executive leader or as the standard bearer for his party.

Benjamin Van Raalte

Davenport

