Letter: Biden is the best choice

Iowans will soon gather to begin the presidential nomination process. When one looks at the events across the globe and here at home, it is apparent how much is at stake. We need proven leadership to restore our nation’s standing abroad and bring us together at home.

We believe former Vice President Joe Biden has the experience to govern well from day one. He will serve as president and commander-in-chief with steady, sober leadership.

Of equal importance, Biden will blend compassion, empathy, and, yes, a toughness that can only come from growing up working-class. He has a resilience that has been strengthened by a reliance on faith and family in the face of horrific personal tragedy.

This is a man who has buried a wife, a baby daughter and a son in the fullness of life. One could understand if Biden was angry and spoiling for a fight for a fight’s sake. Instead, he has a heart full of love and a commitment for one final act of service to our beloved Republic.

Joe Biden has traveled the globe and stood in the company of powerful people. Yet he has never forgotten his roots. If you’ve seen him in the Quad-Cities or around Iowa, you know exactly what we mean. There is no "common person" to him, simply fellow Americans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}