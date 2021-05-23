Letter: Biden is weak

Left-wing CNN has compared President Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter, but Jimmy Carter did not cause the chaos he was blamed for; Carter was just too incompetent to act appropriately. Joe Biden caused the chaos we are now experiencing.

While former President Trump made this country energy independent, Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline and 11,000 good-paying jobs. Now that Russia, China, North Korea and Iran have recognized the weakness of this president, a major pipeline in the East was compromised. When asked how to efficiently transport oil to destinations, the Biden administration admitted — the pipeline. Fighting has broken out in the Middle East after Trump orchestrated four Middle East countries signing peace agreements.

The world has seen in four months exactly how weak this president is. At the Southern border people are pouring into this country in record numbers; fentanyl seizures are up 233%. The lie that those earning under $400,000 will not be taxed is apparent in the increasing inflation in a multitude of products. Inflation is a tax and we are facing hyperinflation under this administration, as well as stagflation, not seen in years.