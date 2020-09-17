Letter: Biden missed his chance

Robert McKanna

Bettendorf

What will it take?

Our very stable genius president knew early on that COVID-19 was very serious, lethal and deadlier than flu, yet later lied to the public about the severity. This is fact, not just my opinion. Listen to the tapes. No surprise that he lied. He has done so continuously.

He kowtows to Vladimir Putin all the time. He had the opportunity to quiz him about the reported bounties on U.S. soldiers, yet he intentionally chose not to. He won’t join allies in condemning Russia for the recent poisoning of a prominent Russian dissident. He has thrown allies under the bus, among many other things which would be unbelievable if they were done by any former president of either party.

The COVID-19 death count in the U. S. is nearing 200,000. I have seen no serious plan to combat the pandemic from Donald Trump. Maybe it will just go away? If you believe that, you probably also believe that all 15 or so women who accused him of assaulting them were just lying.