Letter: Biden missed his chance

Biden missed his chance
George Orwell once wrote, “political language ... is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable and to give an appearance of solidarity to pure wind.” I thought of this when I heard the presidential aspirant, Joe Biden, speak recently and denounce the violence and rioting in American cities. What was “pure wind” could have been substance had it been said from the platform of the Democrats’ convention. Sadly, it was not, and the moment passed without Biden seizing it.
The current president may resort to hyperbole in his speeches, but in terms of domestic or foreign aggression, he doesn’t mince words. Joe Biden had a duty, connected to the office he aspires to occupy, to join with the president in denouncing the violence perpetrated by the rioters and the destruction of businesses in poor urban neighborhoods.
Supporters of Biden protest that he has always spoken against violence, but if Biden is actually a unifier, he would have joined the president in opposing rioting. When he made the speech after the convention and used it merely as a way to criticize Trump, it pointed more to expediency than conviction. Such a motivation should give the voters pause and begs the question of whether they genuinely desire a man like Biden to be given the presidency?
Mark Lioen
Davenport
A pothole or U-turn
In August 2016, Jon Alexander, then the Quad-City Times editorial page editor, wrote that Governor Terry Branstad and Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst were following Donald Trump into the abyss. Forty-six percent of voters ignored his warning. The country acquired an administration of sycophants who discount competence, science and truth. I naively hoped seasoned leaders like Grassley would block Trump’s worst impulses and protect our democracy, but now the defining characteristic of the GOP is cultist fealty to Trump. Their silence on COVID-19 is by far the most damning, because we know the measures required for controlling the virus but lack the leadership and will to adopt a national plan.
President Herbert Hoover, an intelligent, decent man did not cause the Great Depression, but his inadequate leadership led to his resounding defeat. Trump’s response to the pandemic is unparalleled in its deadly ineptitude. His divisive rhetoric on the overwhelming call for long-delayed social justice is consistent with his general cluelessness and knack for using any issue, even the wearing of masks, to divide us.
We are now feeling the sting of the Trump/GOP con that competence, science and truth do not matter. This presidential election will decide if the last four years are only a monstrous pothole on the long, bumpy road to advancement or a U-turn to the new America.
Robert McKanna
Bettendorf
What will it take?
Our very stable genius president knew early on that COVID-19 was very serious, lethal and deadlier than flu, yet later lied to the public about the severity. This is fact, not just my opinion. Listen to the tapes. No surprise that he lied. He has done so continuously.
He kowtows to Vladimir Putin all the time. He had the opportunity to quiz him about the reported bounties on U.S. soldiers, yet he intentionally chose not to. He won’t join allies in condemning Russia for the recent poisoning of a prominent Russian dissident. He has thrown allies under the bus, among many other things which would be unbelievable if they were done by any former president of either party.
The COVID-19 death count in the U. S. is nearing 200,000. I have seen no serious plan to combat the pandemic from Donald Trump. Maybe it will just go away? If you believe that, you probably also believe that all 15 or so women who accused him of assaulting them were just lying.
What will it take for Trump supporters to finally wake up and admit to themselves that they made a horrible voting choice in 2016, ignoring available facts, which has had tragic, deadly, avoidable consequences? They have blood on their hands. I urge them to not make it worse in 2020. Continued support of this man in light of the awful things he has said and done will say as much about them as it does about Trump.
Pete Nelson
Viola
Character
To those of you who plan to vote for President Trump: Remember that makes your character no better than his.
John Farral
Prophetstown
