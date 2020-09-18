Letter: Biden missed his chance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Orwell once wrote, "political language ... is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable and to give an appearance of solidarity to pure wind." I thought of this when I heard the presidential aspirant, Joe Biden, speak recently and denounce the violence and rioting in American cities. What was "pure wind" could have been substance had it been said from the platform of the Democrats' convention. Sadly, it was not, and the moment passed without Biden seizing it.

The current president may resort to hyperbole in his speeches, but in terms of domestic or foreign aggression, he doesn’t mince words. Joe Biden had a duty, connected to the office he aspires to occupy, to join with the president in denouncing the violence perpetrated by the rioters and the destruction of businesses in poor urban neighborhoods.

Supporters of Biden protest that he has always spoken against violence, but if Biden is actually a unifier, he would have joined the president in opposing rioting. When he made the speech after the convention and used it merely as a way to criticize Trump, it pointed more to expediency than conviction. Such a motivation should give the voters pause and begs the question of whether they genuinely desire a man like Biden to be given the presidency?

Mark Lioen

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0