Biden is slowly creeping up to 50% of his presidency being spent on vacation!

He is out of touch with real reality of the real world and the economic inflationary problems we face each day. The enormous cost of these vacations cost the U.S. taxpayers over $2 to $3 million. Biden has been in Congress, vice-president and president for over 50 years! He has zero sympathy for the taxpayers or anyone below his status.

The law does not apply to him or his family. He threatens anyone with his power to defy Hunter Biden with dismissal as reported in the media. In July he allowed 183,000 illegal immigrants to cross the border. He gives $2 billion to Iran who hates the United States!

Biden is the most selfish, incompetent, egotistic, dishonest and China-loving President in our history. To the extreme left socialistic Democratic Party, you will experience, sooner or later, what you have reaped in the wind with tragic results. Gasoline prices soaring, inflation out of control, giving taxpayer money away like it grows on trees has got to stop now! Biden or anyone like him must be voted out office with a competent person who loves the U.S. and has the best interests of all of us. This person must be God fearing and willing to cancel "cancel culture" forever and speak freely anytime, anyplace, anywhere!

Tim Flemming

Davenport

