Letter: Biden policies making inflation worse

In regards to your Sunday guest editorial, “‘70’s bad economic news is back to haunt Biden," your attempt to excuse President Biden and the progressive left’s policies is both wrong and somewhat deceitful. Many of the policies the President Biden has implemented, with pressure from the radical left of his party, has definitely exacerbated the problem of inflation. His energy policy, with its limited drilling, XL pipeline dismantling, heavier reliance on foreign oil, more regulation and utter disdain for the energy industry has led to higher gas prices.

The large cash infusion into the private sector by the federal government has fueled inflation. I will admit this started during the pandemic before Biden took office, but Biden has continued this while many think it is no longer necessary. In fact, if his “Build Back Better” program would have become law, who knows how high inflation would be. His efforts to cancel student debt is another example of a government giveaway that would fuel inflation. His administration has had over a year to fix the transportation bottleneck situation but there seems to be no improvement.

On July 19, 2021, Joe Biden told us inflation was going to be temporary. The radical left, who now seem to control the Democratic Party, and President Biden have now implemented policies that will ensure that inflation will be around for quite some time. Your newspaper should stop making apologies for them.

Mike O’Donnell

Davenport

