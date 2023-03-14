Who are these old coots who write regularly on the same tired topics?

Lon D. Spengler of New Liberty asserts (March 7) that President Biden is “sending every real military assault weapon he can get his hands on” to Ukraine, leaving “law-abiding citizens” defenseless. He says the Second Amendment to the Constitution was included to make us all “citizen soldiers” against foreign aggression, as well as domestic.

If that were the case, why are we spending nearly $800 billion a year on defense?

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the United States is NOT sending assault rifles to Ukraine. It IS sending small-arms ammunition, including 26 million rounds so far. (Don’t worry about running out of ammo, Mr. Spengler: CSIS says that is not even 1 percent of the U.S. annual production.)

Statistics on the number of assault weapons deaths, as part of total gun violence, are not easy to find. But it is certainly not less than “the amount (sic) of people shot or killed in Chicago in just one month.” There have been 98 gun deaths in Chicago (the third largest U.S. city) so far this year. Yet there have already been more than 100 incidents of mass shootings (four or more victims) in the nation. (Military-style rifles are the weapon of choice for killing large numbers of school children or concert-goers or worshipers in seconds.)

Biden and Illinois Gov. Pritzker are right to want to ban assault weapons. Gun violence has become the leading cause of death among children. How would more AR-15s make us safer?

Patricia Welch

Davenport