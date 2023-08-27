What do Americans really want: Good jobs, good schools, strong families, freedom to be themselves, clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and freedom to worship, freedom to gather safely, guns off our streets, freedom to vote with ease, a strong military and respect for others.

Who will assure these things are part of daily life for all citizens?

Joe Biden is working to deliver for Americans. For Joe politics are not about self-aggrandizement but meeting the real needs of the American people."

He needs help and Christina Bohannan will be the perfect fit in Congress to help achieve those goals.

Don Moeller

Davenport