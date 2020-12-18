Letter: Biden's challenges

If Joe Biden becomes president, he will be facing many problems when he takes office. He needs to address the COVID-19 pandemic, reopen the U.S. economy, and learn to dance with a divided government.

Before rebuilding the economy, Biden must contain COVID-19. He pledged to assemble a new task force as soon as he takes office and enforce a second nationwide lockdown.

More than 44 million Americans were temporarily laid off during the first wave of the virus. Company bankruptcies caused 25% of them to lose their jobs permanently. More layoffs are likely. Tourism, hospitality and aviation are really hurting.

Biden’s emergency action plan to save the economy — work-sharing in order to prevent layoffs — also calls for stimulus payments. Can he guarantee that financial aid arrives on time? Will states be able to process unemployment insurance claims faster than before?

Third, Biden’s "Build Back Better" blueprint plan is worth $7 trillion, which is to be spent on building infrastructure projects that are said to tackle climate change, health care, affordable housing and education. In addition, he proposes $2 trillion be spent on global warming.