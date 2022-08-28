Letter: Biden's decisions so far disasters

It’s important to realize that the “fake news” includes not only inaccurate stories but also legitimate news that is grossly underreported or ignored.

For instance, we just passed the anniversary of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. While Biden has broken numerous agreements made by Donald Trump (All the immigration agreements made with Mexico and Central American countries, alliances with the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates are good examples), he felt incapable of altering the agreement with the Taliban. His withdrawal was the real problem. Biden abandoned the strategic high ground, Bagram Airbase, and a prison camp housing Al Qaida militants without telling our allies. One prisoner went on to kill 13 Marines a few days later. Do you recall the news reporting this? Neither do I.

There is also the “Inflation Reduction Act”. The IFA does almost nothing to reduce inflation. It also does nothing about climate change (I mention this because many in the media explain “it’s really about climate change!” What does it do is slather pork on solar power and wind. It also makes it easier for upper income liberals to buy electric cars. Finally, while it does nothing to reduce the price of gas it hires 87,000 IRS agents.

As a point of historic reference, the Army of the Potomac turned the tide in the American Civil War at Gettysburg … with an army of 86,000 men…

America would be better off if the “main stream” media went back to unbiased news and analysis.

William Bloom

LeClaire