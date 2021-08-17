 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden's flaws
Letter: Biden's flaws

President Joe Biden's extreme, left-wing, socialistic Democratic Party has really taken all Americans down the road to the following: super high gas prices; runaway inflation; allowing Covid-infected immigrants to cross the border; eliminating student loan debt; government mandates that are unlawful; increased levels of racism; and a foreign policy that does not exist.

He also allows his son special privileges in the White House that you and I are paying for. Name three bills he has presented and passed in his 50 years in government that we benefited from. He's trying for a 43% capital gains tax; he spends our hard-earned tax dollars because he and others will be dead when the true effect haunts future generations.

Biden needs to be humble and speak little of himself. When he praises himself, even if there is merit, he risks losing the good opinion of many. He who seeks only praise and honor is sure to have an empty head fed only by wind and will have no peace of soul.

Open up the Keystone pipeline, close the borders and give it a breather to reassess the problem. Quit whispering to Americans like we are children. Do not support defunding police.

A well done is better than a well said, and the solution is term limits. Common sense with elected officials in Washington does not exist.

God, please keep America safe and bless all Americans.

Tim Flemming

Davenport

