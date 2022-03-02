 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

Letter: Biden's flaws

Letter logo

This concerns the letter to the editor headlined, "Trump is Responsible".

Really!?

You neglected to give former President Donald Trump credit for Operation Warp Speed. I’m sure we can believe all the trusted scientists, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, depending on which way the money or politics flow.

However, your credit was all one-sided. You should credit President Biden (also known as stumbling Joe) for allowing drugs and people flowing across our southern border. How many people have died from the drug fentanyl? How many people have died from being killed by illegals immigrants? What about stumbling Joe's exit from Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 13 soldiers and leaving all the military hardware behind?

You neglected to give him credit for inflation, higher gas and food prices. I’m sure your heating costs are lower this year.

As stumbling Joe would say, "Come on, man, you need to come out into the sunshine.

People are also reading…

Marvin J. Gradert

Geneseo

