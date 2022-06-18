 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden's poor energy plan

Help me out here. Explain to me how importing $118 a barrel oil from Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, or Iran, perhaps even Russia is good for Americans. Is it not a known fact that we have plenty of oil domestically and we can be as energy independent as we were two years ago? How can it be possible to help our balance of payment situation to continue this policy, or isn’t that important?

President Biden claims that he can’t do anything to slow down the rise in gasoline and diesel fuel prices. What is wrong with rescinding the executive orders that restricted oil and natural gas production the morning he took office?

It is also being suggested by the administration that the U.S. relax the constraints on the importation of solar panels from China! It is obvious to me that the demand for energy, be it wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, or fossil fuels will be with us for many years into the future.

We are not ready to convert all of the internal combustion engines to electric. Someday electricity may power our vehicles but not for many, many years. But, what do I know? I am old and get my news from Fox!

Warren Hadley

Geneseo

