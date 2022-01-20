Letter: Biden's rating

If I could write an annual review for Mr. Biden my rating would be "Unsatisfactory/needs improvement." To support that rating, my comments would include: You are not enforcing immigration law at the border. Your attack on the oil and gas industry has caused energy prices to soar. The disastrous cut and run from Afghanistan. Lack of tests for another Covid surge. A $2 trillion tax and spending plan called Build Back Better that went down in flames. A proposed election law discouraging IDs because IDs for voting seem to be racist. Your offensive speech in Georgia on voting rights that did more to divide than unite.
You were elected to heal a divided country. I hope you will work in a bipartisan way to accomplish this in 2022.
Judy Hilgenberg
Bettendorf