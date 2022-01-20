 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden's rating
topical

Letter: Biden's rating

If I could write an annual review for Mr. Biden my rating would be "Unsatisfactory/needs improvement." To support that rating, my comments would include: You are not enforcing immigration law at the border. Your attack on the oil and gas industry has caused energy prices to soar. The disastrous cut and run from Afghanistan. Lack of tests for another Covid surge. A $2 trillion tax and spending plan called Build Back Better that went down in flames. A proposed election law discouraging IDs because IDs for voting seem to be racist. Your offensive speech in Georgia on voting rights that did more to divide than unite.

You were elected to heal a divided country. I hope you will work in a bipartisan way to accomplish this in 2022.

Judy Hilgenberg

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Insulted

I received a letter the other day from the Veterans Administration. The subject was VA healthcare. They wanted to let me know I was eligible f…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Junk mail

I received a postcard from U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks recently which, at taxpayers' expense, extolled her virtues as a member of the U.…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Step back

  • Updated

A new movement is being formed, one that would change our custom of driving on the right side to the left. Its not waiting for a day when we w…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Ridiculous

Back in 2012, when my 1986 Volvo station wagon got too expensive maintain, I decided to sell my car and ride the city bus. Since then there ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News