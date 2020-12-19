Letter: Big government

The American government thinks most school shootings could be prevented. In other words, to prevent tragedy nobody must be trusted. That is big government at its worst. America will have to put millions of innocent people in mental institutions. America will have to give every student a mental health evaluation. America will have to take as many guns away as possible from law-abiding people with ridiculous red flag laws. In other words, freedom will be so restricted it’s not worth living here.
Mike Maschmann
Long Grove
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!