Letter: Big Guns buy politicians

Newsweek, May 27, 2022 reports Sen. Charles Grassley received $226,007 from the National Rifle Association. This is a very modest sum compared to Sen. Joni Ernst who received $3,126,000. Now if we divide $3,126,000 Sen. Ernst received by 19, that’s the number of children murdered on May 24 at Robb Elementary School, you have $165,000 per child.

But are tighter gun control laws really needed in order to save us from being murdered when at school or church, at the grocery store, or at a concert?

We’ve all heard the following “rational” responses from members of Congress who say: If more people carry guns, then we’d all be safer. We’ve also heard that guns don’t kill people, sick people do; and, of course, if bad guys want a gun, they’ll always find a way to get one.

These reasons to do nothing may sound rational. Except for this: How long do you think members of Congress would cling to these rational reasons and their NRA contributions if their own precious child or grandchild was slaughtered while sitting at their school desk?

Would members of Congress continue to repeat these “rational” reasons while lowering their child or loved one into the grave?

So, what makes some members of Congress so reluctant to tighten gun control laws? Could it possibly be $3,126,00 and $226,007 contributions?

Bruce N. Bufe

Davenport

