Letter: Big issues on ballot in November

Letters Logo

In Sen. Ernst's latest constituent letter of July 9, she criticizes President Biden's "full retreat" from Afghanistan. She neglects to point out that it was a Trump-negotiated deal, and Trump did not include the Afghani regime in the negotiations. The Great Negotiator failed again to get a good deal.

Also in her current email letter, she fails to address the January 6 committee's recent testimony revealing how Trump set up Vice President Pence for a lynching by the insurrection mob Trump called to action.

She also heralds her support for the unborn, but not 10-year-old rape victims. Nor women who suffer miscarriages, preeclampsia, or other possible outcomes during pregnancy. The unborn of course, do not vote, but I do. Let us leave the practice of medicine to doctors and the difficult decisions about abortion to women and their families.

She also fails to explain why she and Sen. Grassley don't want Medicare to negotiate on drug prices. We need help with prescription drugs, but those two seem more inclined to help the drug companies, but not the American people.

Vote in November, friends!

Don Fish

Davenport

