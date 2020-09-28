Letter: Big money cesspool

I am a farmer and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has not represented me well during the past six years. Let me explain. My wife and I have pre-existing health conditions. We buy insurance on the open market and the insurance companies always try to gouge us on premiums. Joni Ernst continues to support the health insurance industry to not insure pre-existing conditions.
Our ethanol industry is struggling primarily because of the Trump EPA using blender waivers, which allows big oil to not use ethanol. Ernst never stood up to the Trump EPA. The economic impact on Iowa is unknown, but definitely reduced our corn price per bushel. Ernst had the opportunity to "make 'em squeal" in Washington. Instead, she jumped into the big money cesspool. It is time for a change. Vote for Theresa Greenfield.
Mark Huston
Wellman
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!