Last year I wrote a letter regarding gas prices. In it I quoted a sign I read in 1977 "the gas war is over gas won." I went on to talk about the effects on consumer goods because of higher gas prices.

In addition to the price per barrel, there are the refinery costs, transportation and all the federal, state, and local government taxes. In Illinois there currently is a gas tax freeze but there is also talk about a 1% increase in July. That will make Illinois No. 3 in the nation for highest gas tax.

Like I stated above there are a variety of reasons for gas prices. A few may point to inflation or the war in Ukraine or Russian oil supplies. There are some interesting facts regarding big oil companies like Exxon and BP.

Exxon Gross profit and loss over the last few years: 2020 decrease $30.94B or 42.47%, 2021 increase $64.202B or 107.49%, and 2022 increase $114.193B or 77.87% (note the B stands for Billion). BP for the same period: 2020 decrease $28.207B or 43.11%, 2021 increase $44.121B or 56.42% and 2022 increase $76.913B or 74.32%. Both Exxon and BP figures were reported from previous years. (ex: 2020 decrease is from 2019 etc.)

As for the national gas prices at the pump during that time: 2019 $2.24 per gallon, 2020 $2.17, 2021 $3.01 and 2022 $4.11 per gallon.

When the pandemic arrived in 2020 the saying was "We're All in This Together!" Apparently, not all.

Dennis Young

Rock Island