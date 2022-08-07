Letter: Big Oil took advantage

I want to congratulate the retailers and restaurateurs that were willing to absorb some of the current increased costs to keep their customers happy. But you just reported that some oil companies, Exxcon Mobil and Chevon, took advantage of the rising prices and were able to post record profits. What is sad is that because of all of the tax loop holes they have obtained from Congress over the years, very little of it will be taxed.
I was wondering why none of the media, who per their ads, are watching out for the public, was willing to emphasis the point of extra profits while everyone was belt tightening. Especially, since high gas prices was one of the main driving factors in increased inflation.
Rex Nichols
Bettendorf