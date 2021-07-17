Letter: Big tech is too powerful

The information in this letter is taken from a book written by the junior senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley, ”The Tyranny of Big Tech”.

The book starts with information about the Robber Barons of the early 1900s who built huge fortunes in railroads and steel, to name two industries. Some of the names are familiar to many of us, J D Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt and J. P. Morgan. With the use of their money and power they had great influence in the country and the flow of money.

Today the robber barons are the owners of big tech, Facebook, Amazon, Google and Twitter. Facebook was not originally created to be a company at all. Rather, “it was built to accomplish a social mission."

The tech barons were using their power over news, information, and speech to help bring about their social vision into reality.

How was this done? People employed by Facebook made scores of censorship decisions. Some of those decisions were made to censor conservative or right leaning ideas or people. If the censors had a question about who or what to censor they consulted leftist leaning sites such as The Southern Poverty Law Center. Also they spoke to their counterparts at Twitter or Google.