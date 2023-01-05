Letter:Bigger does not mean better, especially with farming

Washington bureaucrats may have the best intentions, but those intentions come with huge costs. When the government makes the rules, we lose so much more than the right to choose.

When Abraham Lincoln founded the United States Department of Agriculture, his stated goal was to improve farming practices to make sure citizens received the quality food needed for healthy living.

In practice, the USDA’s objective is quite different. Today, government bureaucrats are smarter than independent entrepreneurs and self-regulating market forces.

But, what about nutrition? The Bionutrient Food Association has found a 25-fold difference between a carrot grown in biologically active soil versus a carrot grown in chemicalized dirt-like strata.

Why the latter? Cheap food. A cheap food policy guarantees low incomes for farmers; indifference to quality; shortcuts will be taken in production, processing, and marketing; nutrient deficiency and sickness.

Nature is fundamentally more abundant than industry. Unlike industry, nature’s abundance depends on diversity. It measures all of the symbiotic benefits in an ecosystem.

The USDA measures only one thing per ecosystem. Bushels of soybeans per acre is the metric, not soybeans plus soil plus birds plus pollinators plus herbivores. Such a system marginalizes all of that ecosystem’s other benefits.

Anything you’ll find in a USDA farm bulletin today is at least a decade behind what the innovators in that agricultural sector have come up with and implemented.

If we are going to eat right and farm right, we must participate in a system that is outside the USDA paradigm.

Mike Steffen

Moline