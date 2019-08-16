What is this obsession about "growth?" Bigger is not better. Why not maintain and improve what we have and create some boundaries to our cities.
Iowa's greatest asset is farmland. (Much of it is being abused and misused, but that is a diatribe for another day.) It is indeed easier "to plow into a cornfield than to buy properties and remodel them." It isn't at all easy to plant corn and soybeans in concrete.
When Iowa's farmland has been "developed" to a fare-thee-well, it is gone and cannot be reclaimed.
The world's population is growing. With rising seas, land mass is not. Every acre will be needed to grow food. Every effort should be made to preserve arable land.
Karen Brei
Bettendorf