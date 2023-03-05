I think Olivia Allen's recent news story about the walkout by Bettendorf High School students in support of LGBTQ rights was right on!

I'd love to see parents active and participating in a youth's sexual development with love and understanding, but in the real world, we know this isn't always the case.

I think the Iowa Legislature's recent introduction of a bill banning same sex marriage is basically uncalled for and an infringement on previously granted rights. As such I believe it's a move backwards that we, as Iowans, should not take.

Real world fact: youth will explore their sexual identity as it develops. Let's keep healthy conversations going regardless!

David Tygart

Davenport