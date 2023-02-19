I read your many tributes to Bill Wundram by his many peers and fans in the Feb. 16 QC-Times and while they were plentiful in their praise of his many qualities, younger readers who never experienced his daily columns might appreciate a firsthand sample of his work that is one of my favorites: “Some Assembly Required.”

I adored his idle ramblings when he related his experiences driving around the Q-C area with his favorite companion, and often lauded wife, but Bill was at his best when writing about his pet peeves and this particular column is emblematic of his wicked charm.

Bill’s sense of humor was subtle and dry, infinitely appealing and never failed to daily cheer on his readers. He was a true Q-C treasure, born and bred.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf