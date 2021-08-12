Letter: Bix Lives

The Bix Jazz Festival just concluded its 50th annual event — thanks to you! The Bix Jazz Society’s Board of Directors started planning for this 2021 50th celebration in January of 2020. We thought we couldn’t have a 50th without a 49th, so we held our festival virtually last year (all six hours of which can still be seen on our YouTube page.)

We’re grateful for the fans' turnout at the Events Center at the Rhythm City Casino — and for the casino's conscientious staff.

We were one of the first jazz festivals in the country to hold an in-person event, but did so safely by offering masks, hand sanitation stations and spaced seating. Our audience seemed grateful, too, judging by their enthusiastic reactions to our eight professional bands and our local youth band over the three days.

Those who missed it can order a highlight video through August by going to www.bixsociety.org.

Ninety years after his death, Bix remains revered around the world and here at home, too. Bix still lives because of you. Thank you. See you August 4-6, 2022.

Steve Trainor