So, the Bix weekend is over? No! We have another Bix weekend to enjoy — and it, too, will be "Bix-tastic."
We at the Bix Jazz Society are thrilled at the success of the Bix-7 race. We hope you’ll now turn your attention to the Bix Jazz Festival this coming weekend. Traditional jazz is fun and sometimes funny (ribald).
The musicianship of these bands from Denver to St. Louis will rouse you out of your seat, cheering with admiration.
Find all your info at www.bixsociety.org.
Give it a try — it won’t wind you!
Steve Trainor,
Bix Jazz Society President
Hampton, Ill.