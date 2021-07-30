Letter: Bix was back

At the "Heights of the Era", Bix music was back in McClellan Heights. It was the sounds that were created by Bix Beiderbecke. The drums, horns, piano, guitars, the harmonica, all 12 of the showcased bands one at a time over 12 hours on the Bix Beat, the nostalgia, lyrics and sounds, from the 1920-1950 music era.

The local sponsors and businesses developed the event for this memorial musical festival. A large two-story stage, informational billboards and posters. There were tents throughout the grounds, large planter stands filled with flowers creating a spacious tented courtyard for gathering and eating. All the "free" attendees; yes, it was free. The admission was free; free raffle tickets to win a $1,000 prize; the food was free; the hot dogs, cold meat sandwiches, donuts, fresh fruit, large pretzels, cookies. Yes, cold water, soft beverages, wine and beer.

There was nothing left to ones' imagination at the Lindsay Park location overlooking our Mississippi River to bring back Bix music along with the Bix 7 race.

Donald A. Lewis

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0