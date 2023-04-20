I heard about the old Black Hawk sign by the site of Watch Tower Plaza being blown down in the tornado last week. Then I read the piece by Lisa Langdon (Wawokeye) “Don’t sell Black Hawk Statue To Highest Bidder” in the April 14 Argus. In it, she describes the sign as “not a piece of junk, but a statue of our honored leader, and should be treated as such”, and “This is preserving the dignity and memory of a great Sauk war leader.”

Hold on. That is NOT what we heard last year around this time!

Let’s set the Wayback Machine to March 15, 2022, and the WQAD piece “’The imagery has to stop’, Group opposes donation of Black Hawk statue, wants it removed” (Google it). In that article one can find such quotes as "This is how we were represented and how people were led to believe this is what we were and we're not." "It's time for us to show some respect for the Sauk and get rid of that sign;" and “That was kind of just a little racist with the stoic (look) and the robe.”

Well, which is it, social justice warriors? Racist image or homage to a war leader? Choose.

This is why most people tune "activists" out these days.

If the Meskwaki want the sign, fine. If they don’t, fine. If they want it and cut it up or sell it, fine. Otherwise, enough is enough.

John Crist

Rock Island