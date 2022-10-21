Letter: Blame game doesn't help problem

1) The Supreme Court did not overturn Roe vs Wade. The decision stated that the United States Constitution has no wording about abortion. Any decision about abortion is thus relegated to the individual states. As one remembers the Constitution states the few powers of the federal government; all other items are left for the states to decide. The State of Illinois will still allow you to kill as many babies in the womb as you would like.

2) How many illegal persons are in the USA because of the open border; the number is not available but has to be well over 10 million perhaps even more than 20 million. Both parties are responsible for this. Some of this group of people are receiving government services and, in some areas, voting, at least in local elections, if not, statewide and federal elections. A person has to be a citizen to vote, anything else is a federal crime. This has got to stop. However, one has to wonder if either party has the guts to do this. Playing the blame game and labeling anyone who disagrees with you a racist does nothing to correct the problem. Somehow, we need to get away from this practice and actually secure the border