Letter: Blame leaders for lax mask use
topical

Letter: Blame leaders for lax mask use

{{featured_button_text}}

Headline in today's QC Times: "COVID-19 continues to surge; health officials say some young people are lax about precautions." How about the people who recommend no precautions? Like our governor who says of our schools: Masks are not recommended. Is if fair to call young people lax when they don't have the means to protect themselves? They have two means available: Stay home and wash their hands. Those are extremely effective. But so are masks, especially in stopping the spread of the disease. Don't blame the young people when the leaders mislead them.

Dianne Prichard

 

DeWitt

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: It must hurt

  • Updated

Nature and facts are smacking the current president and Republican Party upside the head. It must really hurt to start almost every day with a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News