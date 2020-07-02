Letter: Blame leaders for lax mask use

Headline in today's QC Times: "COVID-19 continues to surge; health officials say some young people are lax about precautions." How about the people who recommend no precautions? Like our governor who says of our schools: Masks are not recommended. Is if fair to call young people lax when they don't have the means to protect themselves? They have two means available: Stay home and wash their hands. Those are extremely effective. But so are masks, especially in stopping the spread of the disease. Don't blame the young people when the leaders mislead them.