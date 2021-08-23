Letter: Blame the media

Unlike various domestic policies, foreign and military policies are the sole responsibility of the president and in their execution the abilities of the president himself become clear. What America has seen in recent days is that our president is, to put it charitably, not up to the task.

As painful as it may be, now is a good time to reflect on how we have come to this point. The lion’s share of the blame for this debacle undeniably rests firmly and squarely at the feet of our national "news" media. A media so consumed with hatred for the previous president that they were willing to lay aside all journalistic principles in order to defeat him by any means possible.

This included a four-year assault on their own integrity by constantly pushing known false stories about him and, come campaign season, censoring the documentation of Biden family corruption, undeniably evident on Hunter Biden’s own laptop.

Add to this their complete lack of concern for Joe’s Biden's obvious mental deficiencies, and as a result, the national media has the blood of hundreds if not thousands of innocents on their hands. Joe Biden’s actions may have made a fool of himself and a laughingstock of our military, but first prize in our nation's race to the bottom goes to an unethical national media that is simply unwilling to be unbiased.