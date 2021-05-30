Letter: Blaming the voters

It seems that Republican Scott County supervisors can’t even get their "alternative facts" straight, much less the real ones.

At Tuesday’s meeting to appoint their secret auditor candidate, whose name was withheld until her installation, Supervisors Ken Beck, Tony Knobbe, and John Maxwell contradicted themselves, told falsehoods, and blamed voters for their own troubles.

Beck promised a "public discussion", allowed 40 minutes of supervisors' debate on a non-debatable motion to table the appointment; then he called a vote, without public discussion, which he allowed only after the vote was over.

Knobbe repeated the falsehood he told for weeks that Auditor Roxanna Moritz was "appointed." This is fantasy. Auditor Karen Fitzsimmons passed away in 2008, already a candidate for the June primary that she would win. Democrats called a special convention to fill the ballot vacancy and Moritz was nominated. She was elected outright on November 4, 2008. You would think a county supervisor could find that out? Or remember it?

But the flip-flop-then-flip award goes to Maxwell, who said he knew who the candidate was before he didn’t know; and then he stated he wouldn’t cast a vote, but then decided he did know the candidate and voted for her anyway. I just hope he didn’t have to drive home after that.