Letter: Block parties

I am 85 years old and I remember the block parties we used to have. Everyone from the block came to have a pot luck lunch, to visit, maybe play some cards. Children would have games to play. It was a good time for all concerned. Now our government is having a block party. Republicans are voting to block Democratic bills and Democrats are voting to block Republican bills. Even the Supreme Court voted as a bloc to object to OSHA's command to require vaccinations or COVID tests for employees of larger corporations. It is too bad that people we elected or the appointees to courts don't have minds of their own. Certainly some individuals have ideas different from their parties. If not, maybe it's time to cancel the party.