President Trump has blood on his hands. He is the immoral leader of what once was a moral country with idealistic principles. His rhetoric of the 'Hispanic invasion,' his racist diatribes against women legislative leaders and his encouragement of white supremacists gave cover and encouragement to a mass murderer in El Paso. And his Republican lackeys, who are spineless partisans, are equally responsible for not standing up to him. That includes Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.
God help us if these and his former supporters in rural Iowa and America do not recognize what a danger he is to our country’s heritage and principles.
Karl Hickerson
Davenport