 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Blue Grass incident raises questions

Letters logo

Councilman Matt Sampson of Blue Grass was arrested early morning hours of July 3rd on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, second offense (Blood alcohol was .205). Arresting officer was Mason Wilson. Wilson texted a police sergeant, Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty, and Mayor Brad Schutte, advising he had arrested Sampson. Sampson left a voicemail on Wilson's personal phone belittling Wilson for arresting him (he was only 2 blocks from home) and saying he would make sure his law enforcement career ended in Blue Grass. July 5th, Chief Flaherty rejecting Wilson's report on the arrest, which included details of the voicemail, saying call was not an element of the drunk driving arrest. July 19th, Office Wilson was called to Chief Flaherty's office, with Mayor Schutte present. The Chief issued the officer a letter of reprimand for disobeying an order from a superior and including not factual information in the report. Chief requested Wilson's resignation. Talk about non-transparency. If this does not scream intimidation, what does?

People are also reading…

Joyce Miller

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

I recently retired from the Scott County Attorney’s after thirty-two years of being a paralegal. As such, I have seen what it takes to be an a…

Letter: City bus driver was rude

Letter: City bus driver was rude

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, I used the city bus to go from Moline to Davenport to Goose Hollow. I put in 70 daffodil bulbs last week, then Tuesday, I …

Letter: Think about it

Letter: Think about it

How does banning fossil fuel affect the production of metals, plastics, and glass needed to feed the bulk of manufacturing in America? How doe…

Letter: Vote no on Public Measure 1

Letter: Vote no on Public Measure 1

There seems to be confusion about the proposed gun amendment to the Iowa Constitution that is on the ballot as “Public Measure 1.” Sunday’s ne…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News