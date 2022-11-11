Letter: Blue Grass incident raises questions

Councilman Matt Sampson of Blue Grass was arrested early morning hours of July 3rd on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, second offense (Blood alcohol was .205). Arresting officer was Mason Wilson. Wilson texted a police sergeant, Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty, and Mayor Brad Schutte, advising he had arrested Sampson. Sampson left a voicemail on Wilson's personal phone belittling Wilson for arresting him (he was only 2 blocks from home) and saying he would make sure his law enforcement career ended in Blue Grass. July 5th, Chief Flaherty rejecting Wilson's report on the arrest, which included details of the voicemail, saying call was not an element of the drunk driving arrest. July 19th, Office Wilson was called to Chief Flaherty's office, with Mayor Schutte present. The Chief issued the officer a letter of reprimand for disobeying an order from a superior and including not factual information in the report. Chief requested Wilson's resignation. Talk about non-transparency. If this does not scream intimidation, what does?