Our thanks and appreciation to the Quad-City Times and WQAD-TV for bringing our plight to the public's attention.
Our congregation is compelled to respond to public statements made by county officials that falsely conclude that Mt. Sinai, a church no less, is at fault and legitimately owes a $100,000 county tax bill. While Board Chairman Tony Knobbe's claim that Mt. Sinai failed to make a timely and proper filing is true, it is also laughable.
Before condemning Mt.Sinai for not "handling its business", just know that our failing to file the proper form is actually one of the least significant facts in this whole mess. Go to www.mountsinaicogic.org/thisisourtruth and judge for yourself. Absent divine intervention we will lose our church, and with it our investment and nearly 30 years of dedicated efforts by our congregation.
Since May 2018, all of our attempts to resolve our tax situation have been unsuccessful. What we have learned along the way has convinced us that there are interests in this town who won't allow Mt. Sinai to go forward as owners of 4706 Northwest Boulevard. We believe that's discrimination. We believe that's redlining.
We are in dire need of the community's support to demand the Scott County Board of Supervisors exercise its legal authority and abate these manufactured taxes.
We all deserve a government whose officeholders owe their first loyalty to upholding their oath in service to the community and not as a tool of narrow private interests.
Thomas (Tony) Clay
Friend of Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship Church
Davenport