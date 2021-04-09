Letter: Bogus claims

Well it is now official. Republicans have made it easier to buy and carry guns than it is to vote. Their obsession with guns escapes me. There is no evidence that more guns make us safer, just more likely to get shot. I have no problem with the 2nd Amendment, just the misinterpretation of it.

As gun violence continues to spiral upward, it seems idiotic to eliminate all safe guards on gun ownership, background checks, training, etc. No rational argument supports this, only emotional appeals, i.e., "they" want to take away our guns."

The right to vote is another matter. We have always been taught to participate in our democracy by being informed and to exercise our right to vote. Many have fought long and hard for that right, specifically people of color and women. When Republicans realized it was becoming more difficult to win based on their ideas/policies, they decided the path to victory is to limit the access to vote for those who might vote against them.

Using the bogus claim of voter fraud (non-existent) they have introduced legislation in over 40 states to limit the number of polling places, reduce hours, restrict absentee ballots, limit early voting, usurp election control (Georgia), some 200 plus bills in all.