Letter: Boldly go

According to USA Today, "William Shatner can now say he's gone boldly where no man (his age) has gone before." While he's certainly not the first person to visit space, an emotional Shatner reiterated how in awe he was of what he saw and how it prompted him to consider life and death, "I hope I never recover from this."

When James Irwin, astronaut of Apollo 15, was on the moon 50 years ago, his life changed as well: "Being on the moon had a profound spiritual impact upon my life ... the entire space achievement is put in proper perspective when one realizes that God walking on the earth is more important than man walking on the moon.”

While none of us will be able to travel to outer space, each of us must be in awe as we consider the immensity of God and the fragility of life. Have you yielded your life to the one who walked on this earth and died as your substitute on the cross and was raised again? If so, you will go boldly into the presence of the maker of heaven and earth when you die.

That’s something you never want to recover from.

"The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork." (Psalm 19:1)

Brian Bill

Moline

