A (column) in the March 9 edition of the Times defended book banning on the basis that it is a necessary means of keeping inappropriate material away from children.

If the writer, or anyone who agrees with him, has provided their children with a smartphone or a computer and does not personally monitor the usage of them, or has not installed full-time electronic blocking, or allows their children to unsupervised use of television, they are incredibly short-sighted.

Their children have access to the worst of the worst, and without the advantage of a skilled educator to assist them with context or understanding. In that way banning books becomes only a political statement, not caring parenting.

Glenn Leach

Davenport