Letter:Book bans don't protect people

I am worried about democracy. Everywhere I look there are attacks on our form of government. Election results are questioned, voter rights are restricted, information is distorted and mega donors control elections. Citizens are becoming cynical and dropping out of the democratic process. Our country is on the precipice of losing our basic rights.

As a retired public school teacher, I am especially appalled at the attempts to censor what is read. Historically, book banning has been linked to government oppression. South Africa banned and burned 12,000 books to protect apartheid, in the 1930s Nazis burned "unGerman" books, and more recently in 2018 Iran banned the study of English in elementary schools. Lately in America we have increased efforts to ban books in schools. This is an attempt to control information, not an issue of protection. I can honestly say that in over 30 years teaching school, I never experienced a time a student was made to read something they, or their parents, found objectionable. Accommodations were always made.

Censorship is dangerous. Children's author, Laurie Halse Anderson, expressed it as "Censorship is the child of fear and the father of ignorance." As citizens of a democracy, we all need to consider this issue when voting for state and national candidates. Vote for those who respect our rights to share ideas and not let the government dictate what we read.

Francine Hutton

Bettendorf